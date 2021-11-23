LPL Financial LLC Invests $97,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

