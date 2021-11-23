LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,850 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NXE opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

