LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,150 Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 93,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.58.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

