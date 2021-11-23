Lpwm LLC Acquires 6,329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 401,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

