Lpwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.67. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

