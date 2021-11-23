Lpwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.3% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,452. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.