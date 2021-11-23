Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

