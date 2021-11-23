Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

