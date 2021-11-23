Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

