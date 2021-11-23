MakiSwap Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $679,391.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

