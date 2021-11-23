Man Group plc Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

