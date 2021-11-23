Man Group plc Has $213,000 Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark stock opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $165.82 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,012 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,861. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.