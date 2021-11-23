Man Group plc Has $258,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

