Man Group plc Purchases New Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

