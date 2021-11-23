Man Group plc Sells 2,565 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 272,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after buying an additional 252,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natus Medical by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 159,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natus Medical by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,827,000 after buying an additional 101,411 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $870.19 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

