Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 965,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

MLFNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

MLFNF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

