Mark R. Bridwell Sells 842 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $118,157,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rayonier by 923.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 208.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

