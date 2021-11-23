Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.