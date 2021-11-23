Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79). Approximately 181,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 186,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The stock has a market cap of £682.61 million and a PE ratio of -266.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 894.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 838.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

