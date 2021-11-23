Maro Hits Market Cap of $73.10 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $73.10 million and $23.15 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,491,663 coins and its circulating supply is 498,466,507 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

