Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Amundi bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,729,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,171,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,828,000 after buying an additional 497,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.56. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.