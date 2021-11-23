Marshall Wace LLP Buys 45,751 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 526.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of Northeast Bank worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $237,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $238,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBN opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

