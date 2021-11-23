Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $414,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $475,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,681,522 shares of company stock worth $41,506,991.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

