Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Quad/Graphics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

