Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.53 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $3,852,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $5,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth $847,000.

Shares of SVFA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

