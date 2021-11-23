Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.