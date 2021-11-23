Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 13,988 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 291.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

