Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 42,682 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Camtek stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

