Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.