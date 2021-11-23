Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $842,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

