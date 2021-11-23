Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $996,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.