Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 5,101 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

