Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,445 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

