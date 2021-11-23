Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $417.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.