Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,731. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

