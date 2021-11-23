Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

