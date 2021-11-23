MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Tops $924,707.27 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $924,707.27 and approximately $65,138.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.49 or 0.99044433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00348262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00509247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

