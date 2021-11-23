Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis Sells 6,188 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maximus alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maximus by 51.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.