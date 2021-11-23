Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Partly due to these positives, the stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks.”

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 15,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,250. Maximus has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Maximus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.