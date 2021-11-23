MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

