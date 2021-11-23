MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $62,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.85. 33,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

