MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,713.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

ADP stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

