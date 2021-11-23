MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 217,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

