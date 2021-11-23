MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

