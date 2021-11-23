Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.22. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 910 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
