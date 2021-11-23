Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Medifast worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

