Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 740,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93. Medpace has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.