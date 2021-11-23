Membrana (MBN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,718.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $296,267.25 and approximately $37,718.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

Buying and Selling Membrana

