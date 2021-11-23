Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 13,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

