Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $48.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $48.00 target price from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 220.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

